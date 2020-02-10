Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Everbridge (EVBG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG):

2/1/2020 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/30/2020 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

1/29/2020 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

1/24/2020 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

1/22/2020 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

1/16/2020 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – Everbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – Everbridge is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

1/6/2020 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

12/18/2019 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.42. 1,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,896. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $104.22.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $265,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,726 shares of company stock valued at $8,956,957 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after buying an additional 1,827,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 591,681 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,794,000 after purchasing an additional 212,832 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 278,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 156,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 474,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,291,000 after purchasing an additional 106,962 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

