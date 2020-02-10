Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Sunday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,800 ($89.45) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,598.24 ($86.80).

Shares of LON:RB traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,478 ($85.21). The stock had a trading volume of 845,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a one year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,198.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,155.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

