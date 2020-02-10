Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,585.63 ($86.63).

RB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 6,500 ($85.50) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,198.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,155. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.