RefToken Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 141.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One RefToken token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and OKEx. RefToken has a market capitalization of $316,901.00 and $566.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RefToken has traded 102.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00046268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.84 or 0.05807417 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00056912 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00025091 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00127519 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003681 BTC.

RefToken Token Profile

REF is a token. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

