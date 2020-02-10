Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stephens in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $91.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $88.00. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RBC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $85.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,003. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $67.74 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Regal Beloit by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 743,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after acquiring an additional 118,563 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

