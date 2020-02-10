Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.16.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,179 shares of company stock worth $40,251,748. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,605,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $381.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

