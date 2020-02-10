Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.42.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $381.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 22.34 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,179 shares of company stock worth $40,251,748 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after acquiring an additional 492,339 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

