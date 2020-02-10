Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,901 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,151,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after buying an additional 820,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 109,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,598. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

