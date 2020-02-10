Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 225.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.34. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $332,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $322,682.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,762 shares of company stock worth $6,084,177 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

