Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,385,988.60. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $58.99. 80,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.