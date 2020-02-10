Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 10,468 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,311 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,148,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,751,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 64,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,158. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.15.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

