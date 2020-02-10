Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1,583.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,809. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.