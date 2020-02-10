Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 825 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 11.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,589,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Assurant stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,269. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.66. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $137.83. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 43.45%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

