Regis Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Regis in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Regis had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

RGS stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66. Regis has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $528.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Regis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Regis by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

