Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

RGA traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $152.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,680. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.02. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.10. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $139.83 and a 52-week high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

In other news, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $626,293.85. Also, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $569,801.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,676 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 264,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,291,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

