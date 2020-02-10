Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $40,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RGA. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.90. 255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,680. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.64. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $139.83 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $626,293.85. Insiders have sold a total of 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,676 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.