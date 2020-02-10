Remme (REM) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DEx.top, IDEX and Tidex. In the last seven days, Remme has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Remme has a market cap of $2.99 million and $108,606.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00048046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000612 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.10 or 0.05740741 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00054605 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00120639 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Kuna, Hotbit, Tidex, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

