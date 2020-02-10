Ren Price Tops $0.0563 on Major Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Ren has a market capitalization of $46.33 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Binance, IDEX and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ren Token Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,403,651 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, DDEX, IDEX, UEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

