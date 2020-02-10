Rentberry (BERRY) Hits One Day Volume of $134.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $89,876.00 and approximately $134.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rentberry has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.89 or 0.03485563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00253624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034111 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00136062 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

