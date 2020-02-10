Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for FireEye Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FireEye in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Fishbein forecasts that the information security company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FEYE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

FEYE stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.08. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the third quarter worth about $165,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

