Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Inphi Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Inphi in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inphi’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $82.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.86, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.67. Inphi has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $2,726,900.00. Also, VP Ron Torten sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $226,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

