Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Noble Energy, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Noble Energy in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.46). Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Noble Energy’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NBL. Tudor Pickering lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NBL stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $28.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Noble Energy by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Noble Energy by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

