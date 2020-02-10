Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PFLT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $475.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $96,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 146,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 52,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 44.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.