Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $12.96 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,009,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 202,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 180,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 138,271 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $41,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $143,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $234,562. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

