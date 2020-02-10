Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Willis Towers Watson PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Willis Towers Watson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.88.

Shares of WLTW opened at $210.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.55. Willis Towers Watson has a fifty-two week low of $160.97 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,963,000 after buying an additional 760,522 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

