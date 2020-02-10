Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.88). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AIMT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $28.11 on Monday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,702,000 after purchasing an additional 484,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 663,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

