Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Energizer Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energizer in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Shares of ENR opened at $52.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. Energizer has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 481.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 1,767.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

