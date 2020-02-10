Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.