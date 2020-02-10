Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 10th (1COV, ADYEN, AJG, ATVI, B, BAS, BRBR, BRKS, CEC1, CHTR)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 10th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Covestro AG alerts:

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) was given a €850.00 ($988.37) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $104.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price boosted by Imperial Capital from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €68.00 ($79.07) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $28.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $50.00 to $44.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €5.60 ($6.51) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $440.00 to $510.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €175.00 ($203.49) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $84.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $90.00 to $100.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $59.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $147.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $115.00 to $126.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $222.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $26.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $28.00 to $30.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $65.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $51.00 to $46.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €91.00 ($105.81) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.