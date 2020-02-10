Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Baozun (BZUN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN):

2/7/2020 – Baozun was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2020 – Baozun had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $40.75.

2/1/2020 – Baozun was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Baozun was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2020 – Baozun was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – Baozun was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Baozun was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/13/2019 – Baozun was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

BZUN stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.16. 958,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. Baozun Inc has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 3.04.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Baozun had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baozun Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 61,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

