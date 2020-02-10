Research Analysts Set Expectations for ARC Resources Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ARC Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 7th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for ARC Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy cut ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$9.50 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt cut ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.55.

TSE ARX opened at C$6.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.30. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$5.37 and a 52 week high of C$10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.52.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.40 million.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

