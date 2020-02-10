Research Analysts Set Expectations for Centene Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James forecasts that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.16 on Monday. Centene has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $68.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 71.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Centene by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,368,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.