Research Analysts Set Expectations for FireEye Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FireEye in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the information security company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FEYE. TheStreet raised FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,858,359.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 466.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 302,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 248,992 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 354.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 122,853 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 171,192 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

