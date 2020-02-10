Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Littelfuse (LFUS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) in the last few weeks:

2/4/2020 – Littelfuse was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Littelfuse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

1/31/2020 – Littelfuse was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2020 – Littelfuse had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

1/24/2020 – Littelfuse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

1/21/2020 – Littelfuse was downgraded by analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/18/2020 – Littelfuse was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/26/2019 – Littelfuse had its price target raised by analysts at CL King from $199.00 to $207.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.71. 2,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,195. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.81. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.80 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,291,867 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

