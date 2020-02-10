Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) has been trending very negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Restaurant Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTN shares. UBS Group cut Restaurant Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC lowered Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Restaurant Group to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 159.38 ($2.10).

Shares of RTN traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 122.20 ($1.61). The stock had a trading volume of 379,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 146.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.59 million and a P/E ratio of -5.93. Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 110.10 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21).

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

