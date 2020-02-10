Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered Restaurant Group to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Restaurant Group to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 159.38 ($2.10).

Shares of RTN opened at GBX 122.24 ($1.61) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143.83. Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 110.10 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The stock has a market cap of $601.59 million and a PE ratio of -5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

