Reviewing Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexington Realty Trust 66.66% 16.76% 7.36% Extra Space Storage 34.38% 15.63% 5.40%

Dividends

Lexington Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Lexington Realty Trust pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extra Space Storage pays out 77.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lexington Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Lexington Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lexington Realty Trust and Extra Space Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexington Realty Trust $395.34 million 6.93 $227.41 million $0.96 11.51 Extra Space Storage $1.20 billion 12.04 $415.29 million $4.67 23.82

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Lexington Realty Trust. Lexington Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lexington Realty Trust and Extra Space Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexington Realty Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Extra Space Storage 2 5 2 0 2.00

Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.98%. Extra Space Storage has a consensus price target of $111.28, suggesting a potential upside of 0.03%. Given Extra Space Storage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Extra Space Storage is more favorable than Lexington Realty Trust.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Lexington Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.