Reviewing MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) and Emerald Expositions Events (OTCMKTS:EEX)

MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) and Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MoneyOnMobile and Emerald Expositions Events, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Emerald Expositions Events 0 2 0 0 2.00

Emerald Expositions Events has a consensus target price of $11.90, suggesting a potential upside of 12.90%. Given Emerald Expositions Events’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Emerald Expositions Events is more favorable than MoneyOnMobile.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Emerald Expositions Events’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyOnMobile $4.26 million 0.01 -$9.68 million N/A N/A Emerald Expositions Events $380.70 million 1.98 -$25.10 million $1.33 7.92

MoneyOnMobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emerald Expositions Events.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald Expositions Events has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Emerald Expositions Events’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A Emerald Expositions Events -19.25% 10.02% 4.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Emerald Expositions Events beats MoneyOnMobile on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoneyOnMobile Company Profile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. provides digital payment services in India. The company offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile electronic wallet service used to pay for goods and services from a mobile phone, as well as for other financial transactions. It also allows consumers to deposit funds into their mobile wallet, as well as allows them to make payments for utilities and transfer currency to other consumers using text-messaging and mobile application technology. In addition, the company offers accident insurance products; and digital gift cards that allow consumers to make online purchases at various e-commerce vendors. As of March 31, 2017, its agent network comprised approximately 330,000 retail locations. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats comprising B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales; and provides print publications and digital media products. The company operates 55 trade shows and various other face-to-face events. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

