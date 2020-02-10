Reviewing Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) & Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHK)

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Pengrowth Energy alerts:

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% Chesapeake Energy 5.46% 9.01% 1.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pengrowth Energy and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chesapeake Energy 5 8 1 0 1.71

Pengrowth Energy presently has a consensus price target of $0.30, suggesting a potential upside of 574.16%. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus price target of $2.05, suggesting a potential upside of 300.31%. Given Pengrowth Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pengrowth Energy is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy $10.23 billion 0.10 $873.00 million $0.90 0.57

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2018, it owned interests in approximately 13,200 oil and natural gas wells; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,448 one million barrels of oil equivalent. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Pengrowth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengrowth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.