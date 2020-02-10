Reviewing Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and MassRoots (NYSE:MSRT)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -119.13% -120.14% -70.23% MassRoots -27,232.44% N/A -1,456.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinterest and MassRoots’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.14 billion 11.86 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -7.71 MassRoots $20,000.00 118.08 -$16.02 million N/A N/A

MassRoots has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of MassRoots shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pinterest and MassRoots, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 13 12 0 2.48 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinterest currently has a consensus target price of $28.96, indicating a potential upside of 15.92%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pinterest is more favorable than MassRoots.

Summary

Pinterest beats MassRoots on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests. It also provides Product Pins that make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products they see within fashion and home decor Pins; and Video Pins, which are short videos with topics, such as how-to content about cooking and beauty. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in November 2010. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the medical cannabis community in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace. It also operates massroots.com/dispensaries, a business and adverting portal that enable companies can edit their profiles, distribute information to users, and view analytics, such as impressions, views and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

