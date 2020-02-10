Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Head-To-Head Review

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

64.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals 0 2 0 0 2.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 277.13%. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,027.45%. Given Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rexahn Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals -1,768.29% -53.00% -43.27% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals N/A -76.20% -58.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals $670,000.00 235.31 -$23.85 million ($4.49) -1.22 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.37 million ($5.28) -0.39

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer. The company was founded by Chang Ho Ahn on March 19, 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.