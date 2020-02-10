Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 33,755 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,755 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of American Tower worth $207,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $754,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

AMT stock traded up $4.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,182. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $171.71 and a 52 week high of $243.88. The company has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.91 and a 200 day moving average of $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

