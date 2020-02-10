Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 50,586 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of CVS Health worth $179,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,738,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 349.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,758,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,437. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.15. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

