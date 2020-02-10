Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892,921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Boeing worth $290,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.28.

NYSE BA traded up $7.92 on Monday, reaching $344.67. 5,865,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,163,061. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of -287.23, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.75.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

