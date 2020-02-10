Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,125,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,093 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $375,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

MRK traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $85.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,105,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,505,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

