Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Abbott Laboratories worth $289,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 200.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 16,977 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $87.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,472,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,675. The stock has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $72.36 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average is $85.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

