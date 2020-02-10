Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,409,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Comcast worth $378,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,104,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,540,350. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.