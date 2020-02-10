Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,508,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Philip Morris International worth $213,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after acquiring an additional 808,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 703,034 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,931.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 670,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 648,135 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.75. 6,392,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average is $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

