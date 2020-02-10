Rhumbline Advisers Has $182.06 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,063,490 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 127,034 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of QUALCOMM worth $182,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 39,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,899,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,839,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 64,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

QCOM stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.60. 7,460,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,127,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

