Rhumbline Advisers Has $192.82 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,652 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $192,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $145.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,892,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,136,224 shares in the company, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock worth $206,714,535 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

